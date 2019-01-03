Police seize cannabis valued at £350,000 in Hartlepool

More than 350 cannabis plants have been seized from a house in Hartlepool.

Officer discovered the large farm of the plants in the town's Nesham Road following a tip off from the public.

Sgt Adrian Dack of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police.

Between 350 and 400 plants were discovered over three floors of the property, which are believed to have a street value of over £350,000.



During the raid last night a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing class B drugs in connection with the cannabis farm and currently remains in custody.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Sergeant, Adrian Dack, said: “We always act on intelligence from the public regarding drugs activity and are always thankful for their support when they come forward with information.

"This again shows that working together with our communities who come forward with information that we will act upon it and we encourage others to follow suit.”

This week police reported there had been a rise in large scale cannabis plants in Hartlepool over the past three years.

Last year an average of one farm a week was uncovered in the town.



Typical signs of a cannabis farms being grown inside a property include:



• Windows sealed and covered in a property or the curtains permanently closed.

• Bright lights on 24 hours a day or at unusual times.

• Heat from an adjoining property (cannabis farms produce a lot of heat). Birds often gather on the roof of a warm property in cold weather.

• Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times.

• Gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting.

• Big electricity bills (aimed at landlords).

• A strong smell of cannabis constantly in the street.

Hartlepool police said almost £3million worth of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and amphetamines, were seized last year.



Anyone with information on drugs activity is asked to contact police on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.