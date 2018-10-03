Police seize nearly £700,000 worth of suspected cannabis

Police have seized almost £700,000 worth of suspected cannabis on Teesside.

Officers from the Community Drug Enforcement Team executed a drugs warrant at a property on Yarm Road in Stockton yesterday morning, Tuesday 2nd October.

Eight hundred and ten suspected cannabis plants were recovered from the premises with a potential street value of £680,000.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with producing class B drugs and appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court this morning.

Inspector Tony Cross, from Cleveland Police’s Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “Yesterday's drug warrant was a huge success.

"Thankfully the drugs did not reach the streets of Cleveland as they could have caused some serious harm to the people living in our communities.

“Drug recoveries are largely down to intelligence-led policing and we are also greatly assisted by the information we receive from members of the public."

Anyone who thinks drugs activity is going on in their area should Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.