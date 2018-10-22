Police seize 'nuisance' motorbikes in Hartlepool

Police have sized three 'nuisance' motorbikes in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team received reports from the public that the three bikes were weaving in and out of traffic on Catcote Road in the town at around 6.25pm today, with riders not using lights or wearing helmets.

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) managed to spot one of the passengers on the bikes and from this were given an indication as to where they may be found.

A short time later all three motorcycles were located three miles away.

They were found to be untaxed, uninsured and without MOTs and were seized by officers.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were pleased to help as taking to the roads with no lights on in the hours of darkness is a tragedy just waiting to happen and was surely averted today."