Police seize quad bike following anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool

Police have seized a quad bike following reports of anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool.

On Tuesday, January 22, police received reports from residents in the Grayfields area that a group of people had been riding around anti-socially on off-road bikes.

Police have tackled an issue around the anti-social use of off-road bikes in Hartlepool.'Image by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

Police say the anti-social behaviour had been ongoing for a number of days.

Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team located a group using off-road bikes and an abandoned quad bike that was involved in the antisocial behaviour was seized.

Police are urging anyone with off-road bike issues to contact them.