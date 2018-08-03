Police set up exclusion zone after fights break out at Hartlepool's Headland Carnival

People could be banned from attending Headland Carnival Fairground after fights and anti-social behaviour sparked tough police action.

Police were inundated with called when "a large amount of people" exited the carnival on its opening night yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "Whilst the opening day was largely peaceful there were problems once the fairground closed at 10pm. As a large amount of people exited the grounds at the same time. Police received numerous calls to the area.

"Problems reported ranged from general anti-social behaviour based on the sheer number of persons exiting the area together through to fighting and criminal damage."

Police have now imposed a dispersal notice in the area around the site on the Headland until the end of the carnival on August 11.

Anyone found to be engaging in, or likely to cause anti-social behaviour can be asked to leave the area for 48 hours.

Should those who are issued with a dispersal notice return to the area within the 48 hour timeframe they will be committing a criminal offence and will be arrested.

The notices can be issued to persons in regards to the area bounded by Northgate, High Street, Church Walk, Prissick Street, McDonald Place, Cliff Terrace, Headland Promenade, Sea View Terrace, Marine Drive and Vane Street.

The police spokesman added: " If you or your children are attending the fairground we would advise all persons to leave the area quickly and quietly having respect for residents who live in the area.

If you are picking up your children would advise that you arrange a time and a place before hand to reduce congestion in the area near to the exit at the junction of Moor Parade and Broadfield Road."

Annually scores of families flock to Murphy’s funfair on the Headland to enjoy more than 100 rides and attractions.

It is a key part of Hartlepool Carnival with the Murphy’s family coming to town for 94 years.