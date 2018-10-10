Police share project work with royal visitor

Police in Peterlee had the chance to talk about community work with a royal visitor.

The Peterlee neighbourhood team met witth the Duke of Kent when he visited Durham yesterday.

The Duke of Kent hears about community police work in Peterlee.

The officers shared with him the work going on across Peterlee including the community garden and the Young Heroes Awards.

Prince Edward, who is The Queen’s first cousin, spent his 83rd birthday with the officers as he conducted a variety of engagements in Durham.

Instead of putting his feet up and relaxing, the royal visited Durham Constabulary's Problem Oriented Policing conference held at The Durham Centre, as well as two colleges.

The conference discussed problem-oriented policing in the community which sees police officers identify specific crime and disorder problems and tackle them through bespoke strategies.

The approach requires the police to be proactive in identifying problems. These are then tackled to combat crime at the root causes.

The final POP conference takes place on Monday where an overall winner will be announced.