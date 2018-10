Police in Durham have said a big thank you to the force's animals on their special day.

Durham Constabulary wanted to use National Animal Day to acknowledge the dedication of the four-legged members of the force.

Police dogs alert and ready for action.

The force put a social media post on Twitter, saying: "Today on #NationalAnimalDay we're taking the time to thank our furry friends who help keep the communities of County Durham and Darlington safe each and every day."