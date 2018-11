A missing man who was last seen near Hartlepool Train Station has been found.

Cleveland Police launched an appeal to find 27-year-old Nathan Geary, who was last seen close to the station at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Members of the public who shared the appeal have been thanked by police.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Missing Nathan Geary, 27, has now been located.

"Thank you to everyone for their help with the appeal."