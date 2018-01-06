Police want to identify youths in connection with New Year's Eve problems

Police in Peterlee are asking for help to identify a number of youths in the town.

Officers have released images of the young people they are hoping to speak to in connection with events on New Year's Eve in the town.

Young people police are trying to trace.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police team, said: "Police are keen to identify the youths in the attached images following various incidents in Peterlee Town Centre on New Year’s Eve.

"Please private message Peterlee Police or call 101 for the attention of PCSO 7746 Burr.

"We appreciate that some of the faces are not visible but believe that the clothing is sufficiently memorable to aid ID."

The police said they have already had a fantastic response from members of the public who have come forward.