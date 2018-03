Durham Police are asking for help in tracking down this men who they would like to speak to.

Officers want to talk to him in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident which took place at Co-op, Durham Road, Wingate on March 7.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20’s, medium build wearing a grey jumper, denim jeans, black trainers and a woolen hat.

Anyone with information should ring 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00110997.