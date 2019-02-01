Police warning after a van was stolen while it was left unattended to de-ice

Police are warning motorists not to leave their cars unattended with keys in the ignition whilst de-icing after a van was stolen this morning.

Officers were called to a report that a blue Volkswagen caddy van was stolen in the Fairfield area of Stockton.

The keys has been left in the ignition whilst de-icing at around 7.45am today.

Opportunist thieves take just seconds to strike, and there are thieves who will purposely go out to look for unattended vehicles on cold and frosty mornings.

It’s important that motorists allow extra time on a morning to de-ice vehicles without having to leave them unattended and allow extra time for journeys on icy mornings.

Detective Inspector Jon Tapper said: “This is the second incident of this kind in the Stockton area since 1st January.

"We would again remind drivers that it takes thieves just seconds to seize an opportunity to steal vehicles which have been left unattended with keys in the ignition. This is more than likely to leave motorists’ insurance invalid and therefore severely out of pocket.”