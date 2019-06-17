An engineering project to protect more than 500 homes on the Headland from the sea has won four awards.

The Hartlepool Headland Coastal Defences Project, designed and led by Hartlepool Borough Council’s engineering department, won the Sustainability Award, the Innovation Award and the Value Award at the Constructing Excellence North East (CENE) Awards 2019 held in Newcastle.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, (front centre) and members of the Engineering Department celebrate success at the CENE 2019 Awards.

The project also received the Highly Commended Award in the Civils Project of the Year category, finishing behind the Silverlink Coast Road Junction Improvement Scheme on Tyneside.

Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, who represents Headland and Harbour ward, said: “Winning four awards in one evening is a fantastic achievement, and it demonstrates the quality of this project and the team behind it.

“These awards are richly deserved and I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the project on their success.

“They should be very proud of this achievement.”

The £9.5million scheme, aims to strengthen the Headland’s sea defences against erosion and has seen work carried out over 2km (1.25 miles) of the Headland.

It has come in for criticism from some residents after coping stones on a new ramp fell out in December and in January two more large stones at the top of the sea wall moved out of position.

There were also comments made about unfinished sealing work and the received concerns of increased noise and vibration.

The council responded saying the work was not finished, that it was structurally safe and the council had not taken the ‘cheap option’.

Tony Hanson, the council’s Assistant Director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services), said: “The four awards reflect the high-quality work that the team is capable of carrying out and they will only serve to further enhance the reputation of this authority.

“Winning the Value Award was also particularly significant as it meant that we retained the title we won last year for the Council’s Centre for Independent Living in Burbank Street.”

He added the latest awards are a perfect way to follow up the team’s success at the Institution of Civil Engineers 2019 Awards where it won the Project of the Year award for the second time in three years for a Whitley Bay Central Promenade Scheme.