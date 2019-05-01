All you need to know about Hartlepool council elections 2019

Voters will have the chance to influence the make-up of Hartlepool Borough Council’s chamber in the local elections on Thursday.

Hartlepool Borough Council is one of 246 English councils taking part in the latest round of local elections.

Voters have have a say on the make up of Hartlepool Borough Council.

This year, 42 candidates are standing across a wide range of political parties and voters will be able to have their say in all 11 of the town’s wards, with results expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The council elects by thirds, meaning 11 councillors will take up posts this year to complete the 33 seats on the council.

Last year the turnout for the local election was just 24.05% with a total of 16,943 verified votes from an electorate of 70,453.

Candidates standing in 2019 Hartlepool elections – breakdown:

Labour Party: 11

Local Conservatives: 5

Independent Union: 5

UKIP: 3

Liberal Democrats: 2

Socialist Labour Party: 2

Green Party: 1

The For Britain Movement: 1

Veterans’ and People’s Party: 1

Democrats and Veterans Party: 1

Independents: 10

Current council make-up:

At the end of the last full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council in March the council was made of up 18 Labour representatives, six Independent Union, six Independents and three Conservatives.

Soon after Coun Tony Richardson, an independent councillor after the Putting Hartlepool First Party disbanded, joined the Independent Union Party, giving them their seventh seat.

However, since then there has been wider changes, as three then Labour councillors resigned from the party and joined The Socialist Labour Party, two of whom are up for election this time around.

Voting:

Polling stations will be open from 7am-10pm on Thursday, May 2. (Voters had to have applied to register to vote by April 12 in order to be able to vote on the day.)

Polling cards have been sent to the addresses of registered voters. The cards give details of the location of their polling station. Voters can only vote at the polling station on their own poll card.

Those who arrive at their polling station after 10pm will miss their chance to take part.

Postal voting:

Postal votes must be returned by 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

Those who have not had time to post it before polling day, can take it to any polling station in Hartlepool and hand it in.

Postal votes that arrive after 10pm on May 2 will not be counted.

Proxy voting:

If voters have appointed a proxy, then they need to make sure they are able to vote at their polling station on their behalf.

If voters suddenly become unable to vote in person, due to a medical emergency or because occupation, service or employment means they cannot go to the polling station, they may be entitled to appoint an emergency proxy.

Voters can apply for an emergency proxy up until 5pm on polling day. Contact Hartlepool Borough Council electoral team on 01429 523088.

Going forward:

Councillors elected this year will only be guaranteed their role for one year, as in 2020 all seats will be up for election following the boundary review for Hartlepool from the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Instead of 11 wards and 33 councillors, from next year the town is set to have 12 wards and 36 elected members on the borough council.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service