Anti-EU fishing industry group brands Government Brexit deal 'a death sentence' as March for Leave sets off from Hartlepool

A pro-Brexit fishing industry pressure group has branded the Government’s proposed EU deal a ‘death sentence’ for the fishing industry.

Industry campaign group Fishing for Leave said: "The Withdrawal Agreement represents a death sentence for the fishing industry as the EU will be free to enforce and impose detrimental rules on us to destroy what is left of the UK fleet.

"Brexit provides a golden opportunity to repatriate all the UK’s territorial waters and resources, worth at least £8 billion, and to implement a range of new fishing policies that will help rejuvenate the industry and our long-forgotten coastal communities.

"Politicians must be bold and embrace the chance to free the UK from the EU’s shackles by leaving on WTO terms and set us on a path to a brighter future."

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Government has agreed to accept and obey all EU law post-Brexit during a transition period. Fishing for Leave says this will result in an already struggling industry remaining within in the 'ruinous' Common Fisheries Policy until possibly January 2023.

Aaron Brown, a founding member of Fishing For Leave said: "The Withdrawal Agreement puts the UK over a barrel while paying £39bn for the privilege. If the Government passes the deal, the UK will be forced into becoming a permeant vassal state under the command of the bullies from Brussels.

"Elected politicians must respect the will of the people and leave the EU on March 29. It is for this reason we are supporting the March To Leave campaign and joining their call for the Government to scrap the catastrophic Withdrawal Agreement and for Britain to leave the EU with no deal."

The second leg of the March for Leave will set off from Hartlepool this morning and head for Middlesbrough. It is due to culminate in a rally in London on Brexit Day, March 29.

Richard Tice, founder and vice-Chairman of Leave Means Leave: "We are delighted to have the support of Fishing For Leave and thank them for their considerable efforts. The UK fishing industry is a vital part of the UK’s economy and cultural heritage and yet is being sacrificed as the Government yet again bows to the demands of the Brussels bureaucrats.”

"MPs have had over two years to prepare the UK for a clean and swift departure from the EU. Instead, the Westminster elite have spent this time attempting to stop Brexit in collusion with the EU.

"Politicians must now come to their senses and respect the will of the people. Let us leave the EU on WTO terms and save £39billion in the process and prepare for a bright and prosperous future."