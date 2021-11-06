BBC1's Question Time returns to Hartlepool - here's how you can join the audience

Thursday’s show, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will see members of the audience quiz a panel on current affairs topics.

The guests and location have still to be confirmed.

It will, however, be the first time the programme has come to town since the town’s Parliamentary by-election in May.

Fiona Bruce is set to host BBC's Question Time in Hartlepool. BBC - Photographer: Richard Lewisohn

The political debate previously visited the town in 2016 when David Dimbleby chaired the show, which came from the Borough Hall, with a panel made up of Conservative Ken Clarke, Labour’s Angela Rayner, UKIP’s Lisa Duffy, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and cross-bench peer Conrad Black.

It proved to be a lively episode with the topic of Brexit high on the agenda following the town’s overwhelming vote to leave the EU.

Those who would like to be part of the audience on Thursday are asked to answer a questionnaire to be in with the chance of attending the debate.

The online form asks that anyone who has been involved in the Question Time audience within the last decade gives "others a chance" this time around.

It also asks about political affiliations, how applicants voted in the European Union Referendum and how they would vote in the event of another General Election taking place tomorrow.

But it welcomes people who have applied before and not been successful.

You can apply for the show at www.bbc.co.uk/send/u39697902 or via telephone on 0330 123 9988.

