Bungalows, regeneration and more parking: What Hartlepool families want to see as housing priorities in the town

Families across Hartlepool are being asked to share their views on housing priorities for the future.

And after getting in touch on the Mail's social media pages, readers have revealed they most want to see more bungalows with disabled access, and better parking, built in the town.

Civic chiefs are working on a new strategy to shape housing priorities for the next years, with an online survey created for residents to share their views.

Developers, housing providers and landlords are also among the other partners being asked to fill in the survey, which runs until July 17.



As a result, the council hopes its new housing strategy will be a true representation of how the community and stakeholder organisations feel.

On social media, members of the public also made calls for Hartlepool's existing properties to be developed before any further new homes were built.

Here is how you reacted on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

David Bromley: "What’s with the few new ones on Elwick Road. Should have been built with a driveway. Not a patch of grass. Parking's terrible as it is."

Gemma Wilson Mckie: "Houses up Owton Manor and four bedrooms as there are none in Owton Manor, and more family homes to rent off council not private landlords."

Liz Cooper: "Definitely bungalows and with wheelchair access."

Darren Smith: "The type of house that the town already has. There are places within the town footprint that could be developed. If houses are needed maybe look at redevelopment or using more brown field spaces rather than expending out."

Benjamin George Tumilty: "We need to sort out the empty houses, that have broken doors, Windows, graffiti! Get them in a liveable state, then fill them."

Charlotte Macgregor: "There needs to be some more wheelchair accessible bungalows, they seem to be very little."

Julie Ratcliffe: "There's lots of boarded up areas that could be regenerated first."

Sally Hart: "I would like to see bigger houses being built, with gardens that aren't the size of a stamp."

Linda Riley: "Pull all houses down between Oxford Road and Cornwall Street and build new, area is a mess."