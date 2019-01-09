Catalogue of problems with new benefit since it was piloted in town

Universal Credit combines six benefits into one, including jobseeker’s allowance and working tax credits.

Department for Work and Pension figures showed that 8,448 benefit claimants in Hartlepool had been moved onto Universal Credit system by last September.

Food banks in Hartlepool say many people they help have had issues with the new benefit.

Just last month, Abi Knowles, coordinator of Hartlepool Foodbank, said 99% of people see have had issues with Universal Credit that leave them short of money including deductions made for things like previous hardship payments meaning they face a choice of eating or paying the bills.

A recent national BBC television news report featured people who had experienced delays and sanctions attending Hartlepool’s St Aidan’s Church’s weekly Thursday food kitchen because they were penniless.

Also featured in the report was Hartlepool mum Hayley Reay, 43, who experienced problems with the benefit after her husband David died of cancer last April.

She has now launched an online fundraising campaign to help the various food banks in Hartlepool.

MP Mike Hill previously called Universal Credit a ‘shambles’ that was hurting the poorest in society.

And last summer, Citizens Advice Hartlepool, says it had helped thousands of people to make claims and urged the Government to make it easier for claimants to apply after a national report highlighted problems.