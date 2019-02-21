Cleveland Fire Authority finance chief allays concerns over impact of Brexit

A finance chief has moved to allay concerns that have been raised over the impact Brexit could have on Cleveland Fire Authority and the local area.

Treasurer Chris Little moved to ease the fears, stating although there is uncertainty he expects the fire service to be equipped for the situation for the short term at least.

Cleveland Fire Authority headquarters in Hartlepool.

Coun Rob Cook, Hartlepool Borough Council representative on Cleveland Fire Authority, raised the concerns ahead of the current expected date for Brexit of March 29, and the impact it could have on the fire service and further afield.

It came after the treasury management strategy for 2019/20 was presented and approved by the fire authority.

Coun Cook said: “I do have serious concerns over the issue when it comes to March 29th, what will actually happen or what won’t happen.

“Under the conclusions we’ve got borrowing under low rates etc which might change dramatically come 29th March.

“I do have serious reservations to not only this fire authority but what anyone will do nationally.

“It does leave me with certain concerns.”

Mr Little, who is also director of finance and policy for Hartlepool Borough Council, stated he believes the authority have finances in place to manage in the short term, although acknowledged the concerns.

He said: “I think I can understand the reservations.

“Markets can be wrong, whatever happens with Brexit it might just have no impact for a period, or everyone might be caught out.

“Everything at the moment, no matter what the outcome is, it’s anticipated that the market for us won’t change significantly, but that might not be the case.

“There might be a blip, all sorts can happen.

“From the authority’s perspective we have borrowed virtually everything we need…through 2019/20 certainly, so we haven’t got an immediate need.

“But it would need to be something massive to move the short term interest rates anywhere to a level that would cause us a problem, so I’m fairly comfortable with where we are as an authority.”

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service