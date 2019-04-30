Council chiefs urge residents to vote in local elections

Council chiefs urging people in Hartlepool to have their say in local elections.

On Thursday residents in Hartlepool will go to the polls to vote for who they want to elect as their local councillor for the next year, with the results expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

One councillor will be elected in each of the town’s 11 wards, meaning one third of the 33 councillors in the town will be elected.

Those elected will be responsible for representing their ward on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Gill Alexander, returning officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, has urged people to make the most of their vote and have their say in the local elections.

She said: “As always, we would encourage people to exercise their vote in this week’s Hartlepool local elections – it is their opportunity to make their voice heard and influence decisions about services at a local level through the election of a councillor for their local ward.”

Last year the turnout for the local election was just 24.05% with a total of 16,943 verified votes from an electorate of 70,453.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday and a full list of all polling stations is available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/info/20033/elections_and_voting.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service