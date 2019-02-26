Council imposes £1 charge for disc parking in Seaton Carew

A £1 charge is to be introduced to encourage people to reuse parking discs in Seaton Carew following a review of the area’s car parking scheme.

Previously limited stay parking discs were provided free of charge on sections of the Sea Front and Station Lane car park from April 1 to October 31 for up to two hours in places.

Car park in Station Lane, Seaton Carew, where disc parking is in operation.

However council officers recommended a ‘nominal charge’ was brought in for the discs to help support their production and supply, which currently costs the council £6,000 a year.

Coun Marjorie James, speaking at the council neighbourhood services committee, backed the plan and recommended a charge of £1 for the discs, which was unanimously approved by the committee.

Tony Hanson, council assistant director of environment and neighbourhood services, stated current arrangements are not environmentally sustainable.

He said: “Disc parking has allowed self-regulating managed short stay parking in these areas of the sea front and Seaton Park itself.

“However the production and supply of discs currently costs the council £6,000 a year, and there is no encouragement for the reuse of these discs while they are offered for free, meaning the present arrangements are not environmentally sustainable.

“In terms of other local authorities we’ve considered what they do and they offer similar disc parking arrangements and they’ve introduced a nominal charge with the aim of encouraging the reuse of these disc.

“This means the number required each year diminish as people reuse and recycle their existing disc.”

Chair of the committee Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher explained the discs could be used anywhere in allocated disc parking zones, both in the town and further afield.

He said: “You’re actually paying for the disc.

“You can use them in other authorities, I think I’ve even heard stories of using them in other countries as well, because they are just really there to demonstrate and evidence the time you have been in that place.”

The decision came as part of a 12-month review of the parking scheme in Seaton Carew, which also included councillors approving a review of the existing white hatching down the centre of the carriageway along The Front.

The proposals approved by the committee also mean nine bays outside Seaton Carew bus station, which were converted from pay and display to business use, will return to their previous use.

Council bosses say this is because once a £204 permit charge for businesses became applicable, demand substantially decreased, and added the other 14 business bays will remain.

Seasonal parking restrictions in the area faced objections from residents when they were first brought in by the council around two years ago.

Other seasonal parking restrictions in Seaton Carew include pay and display charges being in force from April 1 to October 31, between 9am-6pm, seven days a week.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service