35 new jobs for Hartlepool as Saica Packaging expansion plans are approved
A company has been given the go-ahead to carry out plans to expand its Hartlepool site and bring up to 35 new jobs to the town.
Saica Packaging submitted proposals to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier in 2019 to extend its factory on the Oakesway Road Trading Estate to offer increased production.
The company specialises in cardboard box manufacture and the application states the extension is to provide room for manufacturing and warehouse space.
The move will involve demolishing existing ‘inefficient’ industrial buildings at the site to create space for a ‘modern factory extension’ and is anticipated to create 35 jobs in total between factory and office staff.
Council planning bosses have given the proposals the go-ahead, with a report from planning officer Ryan Cowley noting no objections were made to the plans.
It said: “Planning policy consider that the extension to facilities are appropriate for the location and would assist in ensuring the future viability of the existing business.
“It is considered that the proposal would not have a significant detrimental impact on the visual amenity of the application site or the character and appearance of the surrounding area.
“The application is considered to be acceptable with respect to the material planning considerations.”
A design and access statement previously submitted on behalf of the applicant said the factory extension would benefit the area and is key to the company’s operation in the future.
It said: “Following a review at the business, it was identified that to meet customer demands additional manufacturing and warehouse space is required.
“This development is anticipated to create several jobs, comprising of 27 full time members of staff in the factory and 8 full time members of staff in the offices. In all, amounting to 35 full time members of staff.
“To meet the operational requirements of the business and improve efficiencies, the building proposed by Saica Packaging Ltd is essential to their business plan going forward.”
Around 40 additional car parking bays will also be created.