Appeal launched for Hartlepool pensioner's £50k legal bill after High Court defeat

A judge ruled former Independent Union councillor Bob Buchan has to pay just over £48,000 in legal costs following a hearing over claims of misleading and damaging comments in campaign material by Labour’s Jennifer Elliott.

Mr Buchan launched the legal petition after a Labour letter, distributed shortly before the 2021 local elections, claimed he had voted in favour of a controversial development for 18 council homes in Hill View, in Greatham.

The development was approved in January 2021, at a meeting which the then-councillor did not attend, meaning he did not vote for the plans, and in May he missed out on election by 10 votes in the Fens and Greatham ward to the Labour candidate.

Former Hartlepool Borough Councillor Bob Buchan photographed outside Hartlepool Civic Centre before the start of the High Court case.

After a High Court case held in Hartlepool last week, Judge Philip Kramer concluded the statement in the election material related to “political conduct and character”, rather than a “personal” attack, ruling in favour of Cllr Elliott.

To date more than £900 has been donated, which Mr Buchan has been “humbled” by.

Ray Martin-Wells, Hartlepool Conservatives’ Association president, assigned by Mr Buchan to speak on his behalf, said: “A £50,000 bill is massive for anyone. It’s safe to say as a pensioner with limited income, it’s a massive effect on his life.

“After Bob had finished the case, he’d been approached by several members of the public and they actually suggested he did this.”

Councillor Jennifer Elliott.

At the hearing, the defence initially submitted legal costs of just under £79,000, with the judge ruling Mr Buchan must pay just over £48,000.

Mr Martin-Wells also pointed out how Mr Buchan’s legal fees were just £3,500.

He continued: “It certainly will cause a massive strain on his finances.”

The court ruled the fees must be paid within 28 days although Mr Martin-Wells said they are working on a financial offer to pay in installments.

Speaking after the case, Cllr Elliott said the comments in the letter were an “honest mistake” and she was looking to continue fighting for residents after a “stressful and unpleasant time”.