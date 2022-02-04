Approved: New Hartlepool escape rooms featuring 'secret panels and moving walls'

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department at the end of last year to convert the vacant offices at 8 and 9 Church Street and bring the buildings into use.

The new development will provide “themed escape rooms”, in which pre-booked teams of two to six people are given a series of puzzles and challenges to escape.

Submitted by Alexander Matthews, from Get Out Escape Rooms, plans state the development would also include a “toddler focused” soft play area, and create two full-time and two part-time jobs.

A report from Stephanie Bell, council senior planning officer, confirms the proposals have been approved, adding they should benefit the area.

She said: “It is considered that the principle of the proposed change of use to a themed escape rooms and children’s soft play centre is acceptable.

“It is considered that the proposal would not give rise to adverse impacts upon the visual amenity or any other planning matter.

“Furthermore, the proposal would bring a vacant building back into use.”

A council reports states how Church Street "has seen several properties falling empty due to retail relocation to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre".

The escape rooms will include, amongst other things, “secret panels, moving walls and props of a high quality theatrical standard by a leading national provider”, according to proposals.

A heritage, design and access statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, outlines how the proposals will benefit the Church Street Conservation Area.

“More recently though many applications have been approved and work is underway to bring these back to Church Street itself and the wider ISQ Area (Innovation & Skills Quarter).

“These escape rooms will greatly add to the mix of businesses Hartlepool Borough Council are looking to encourage.”

The ground floor will be used to house an entrance lobby, office and reception, the play area, a kitchen serving food and drinks, and toilet facilities, according to the plans.