Wallis and Co, Navigation Point, Hartlepool

A hearing is set to be held over a Hartlepool restaurant's bid to hold an event featuring a DJ in an outdoor marquee next month.

A temporary event notice has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council which would see the entertainment held on Saturday, June 8, outside Wallis & Co on the Marina.

The application, from Jonathan Wallis, states the marquee would be in place for one day across two car parking spaces opposite the front of Wallis & Co.

The event, which would see music played by a DJ housed in the marquee, would run from noon until 6pm.

However, following concerns from environmental health officers, the application is having to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday, May 17, for a decision on whether it is approved.

An objection submitted by Zoe Craig, the council’s environmental health manager, raised concerns the proposed event would undermine the “prevention of public nuisance” licensing objective.

She said: “The presence of a DJ in a public car park, particularly in close proximity to residential properties, is anticipated to generate significant noise levels.

“Events associated with DJs have the potential to attract large crowds, exacerbating the issue.

“We urge the licensing authority to consider the potential impact on the community and uphold the licensing objectives.”

She added the applicant has also “failed to provide details on how the area will be managed” on the day.