Gordon Cranney, who won in the Seaton ward in Thursday’s Hartlepool Borough Council elections, had pleaded guilty to an assault by beating at Teesside Magistrates Court on April 28, after an incident on February 6.

He was given a community order for 24 months and told to attend a Building Better Relationships programme, as well as paying a victim surcharge of £95 and ordered to pay costs of £85.

Cllr Gordon Cranney.

Now the group has announced the councillor has resigned.

In a statement released on social media, the group said: “Hartlepool Conservatives confirm that former councillor, Gordon Cranney has today resigned his position.

“We will be selecting a candidate to fight the upcoming By-election in the Seaton Ward in the coming weeks.”

Hartlepool Borough Council has been approached for comment following claims of Mr Cranney’s resignation.

The returning officer for Hartlepool, responsible for overseeing electoral matters, said last week has that the offences to which Mr Cranney pleaded guilty did not prevent him from standing for election or acting as a councillor.

Denise McGuckin, the returning officer, said: “I can confirm that I informed the President of the Hartlepool Conservative Party as soon as I became aware of this matter.

“Hartlepool Borough Council has also made enquiries of the public records held by the court and I can confirm that the offences do not prevent the candidate from standing for election and acting as a councillor.

“A person is disqualified if they have within five years before the day of election – or since their election – been convicted in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man of any offence and has had passed on them a sentence of imprisonment (whether suspended or not) for a period of not less than three months without the option of a fine.”