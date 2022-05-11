D-Day for Hartlepool bar after '40 incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour'

Earlier this year Cleveland Police called for Jax Bar, located at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, to face the hearing after reporting incidents of “throwing of glasses” and fights “in and outside” the premises.

The council’s licensing sub-committee will review the bar’s premises licence on Wednesday, May 18.

Jax Bar, in Hartlepool town centre, is facing a licensing review hearing.

Andrew Thorpe, for the police, wrote: “We have had no other premises in Hartlepool with as many reported incidents as Jax Bar.

“There have been 40 incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour in and around the premise in the past 9 months.

“The incidents range from the throwing of glasses and persons causing injury, to fights in and outside the premise.”

He added the reports resulted in 17 arrests.

Councillors could decide to revoke the licence, suspend it for up to three months or remove the designated premises supervisor.

Other options include modifying licence conditions, or taking no action.

Camerons Brewery is listed as premises licence holder for the site, which has permission to carry out licensable activity from 11am to 4am Monday to Sunday.

It is currently leased to Jayden Leisure with John Burn listed as the designated premises supervisor (DPS).

One letter of support from a Jax Bar “regular customer” has been submitted as part of the review, stating the site is a “safe space” for “a lot of older regulars”.