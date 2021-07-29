'Good news' claim after bid to build Hartlepool 5G phone mast is rejected again

The 5G mast would have been built in Lynn Street, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee heard last month that an appeal had been submitted over a decision from officers to reject plans for the mast in the town’s Lynn Street.

The proposals, submitted by Hutchison UK, stated the mast would have improved 5G mobile phone services in the area for network Three users.

Yet Daniel James, council planning team leader, told the committee’s latest meeting: “The application was refused under delegated powers, owing to the impact on the sighting and appearance of the area.

“Quite positively the inspector dismissed the appeal and supported the officers decision, which was good news.”

Planning Inspectorate report author Chris Baxter concluded: “The proposal would be an obtrusive feature that would have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“It would appear as an unusual feature that dominates the street scene.

“From the evidence before me, I am not convinced that alternative options including other sites or redesign of the proposal have been fully explored.”

The application is one of several rejected bids for 5G masts across town.

In response to the appeal over the Lynn Street plans being dismissed, a Three spokesperson stressed they believed they had chosen the most suitable location to serve Hartlepool neighbourhoods.

They said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and business of Hartlepool.