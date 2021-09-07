Plans have been approved for a development featuring “nine beautiful mansions” in Wynyard.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year for the nine property development at the Wynyard Park Estate, near Wynyard Woods.

The plans from Vivre Executive Homes state the six and seven-bedroom properties will be “private luxurious homes in a highly sought-after area”.

A report from council planning officer Aidan Dobinson Booth states the proposals have now been approved, subject to several conditions.

He said: “The principle of development is acceptable. It would make a small but valuable contribution towards the requirement to provide a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites.

“It would further add to the variety and interest on this part of the Wynyard Estate and would be viewed in the context of other similar large self-build units.”

The approval is subject to a legal agreement securing planning contributions from the applicant totalling just under £140,000.

Almost £86,770 of this would go towards off-site affordable housing, just under £26,000 would go towards primary education in the area, and £17,345 towards secondary education.

Planning conditions include how no part of the development will be occupied until vehicle and pedestrian access connecting the proposed development to the public highway has been satisfactorily constructed.

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant said the development will make a “positive contribution” to the area.

It said: “The site has potential as a developable site for nine prestigious executive dwellings.

“The use of the site to accommodate executive self-build dwellings in large gardens is consistent with the aspirations for the site as set out in the Wynyard Masterplan.”

Three different designs of homes are proposed to make up the development, the Mayfair, the Beaumont and the Highfield.

All will include an open plan living and dining room, six bathrooms, a pool, cinema room, fitted home bar and a gym/home office.

Vivre Executive Homes state fixtures and fittings will be “of the highest quality” and homes will have the capability for smart technology.

They added each “beautiful mansion” will have a “dream designer kitchen and bathroom with top of the range appliances”.

Access to the site, which is currently undeveloped land, is to be provided from the north of the site via an existing priority-controlled T-junction with The Duke of Wellington Gardens.

