Hartlepool road safety schemes approved in bid to reduce accidents

Two schemes, totalling £170,000, have been selected for works following a recent review of accident statistics across town.

This includes the number of “serious” and “slight ” accidents recorded on Hartlepool’s roads over the past five years.

The first safety scheme, which demands a budget of around £120,000, covers the west section of Park Road where three serious and three slight accidents were recorded.

The junction of Park Road and Osborne Road. Picture by Frank Reid

According to a report prepared for councillors, a number of accidents involved pedestrians with “excessive speed also being a factor”.

Proposals would see a zebra crossing installed adjacent to the junction with Eldon Grove and the investigation of the “signalisation of the junction with Osborne Road”.

The second local safety scheme is planned for Coronation Drive, where two serious and four slight accidents were recorded over the past five years.

New plans, with a budget estimate of around £50,000, aim to upgrade the existing pedestrian island around 60 metres south of the junction with Warrior Drive to a zebra crossing.

The junction of Warrior Drive and Coronation Drive. Picture by Frank Reid

Due to a number of accidents taking place in the vicinity of the car park entrance to the south of Newburn Bridge, new signing and road marking works are also proposed.

The schemes were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee.

Councillor Rob Cook questioned the ranking system used for the local safety schemes and said he had “reservations” about Park Road being chosen.

This was compared to other roads such as Easington Road which, Cllr Cook suggested, may be in greater need of safety improvements.

Councillor Shane Moore, committee member and the leader of the council, defended the local safety scheme ranking system at the committee meeting.

Cllr Moore said the system was “much fairer” and “standardised”, prioritising roads that have had issues in a previous five-year period, as opposed to selecting schemes based on “whoever shouted the loudest”.

The £170,000 budget for the two schemes for 2022023 will be funded from Hartlepool Borough Council’s Local Transport Plan.