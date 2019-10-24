Hartlepool woman who set fire to her home twice in a day will undergo psychiatric assessment before being sentenced
A woman who set fire to her home twice in a day is to undergo a psychiatric before a judge decides on her sentence.
Katie Page,33, from Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court yesterday over a videolink from Low Newton Prison .
She was initially charged with arson of her rented home in Furness Street, Hartlepool, on September 24 with intent to endanger the life of Darren Brimham, to which she pleaded not guilty.
She pleaded guilty to two charges of arson of the house on the same day being reckless whether Mr Brimham’s life was endangered.
Prosecutor Emma Atkinson told the judge that the pleas were acceptable to the Crown Proscution Service.
Her barrister Paul Cleasby applied for an adjournment for a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report.
Judge Peter Armstrong told Page: “The purpose of adjourning sentence is so that a pre-sentence report and psychiatric report can be prepared on you, so a probation officer and doctor can come to see you before the sentence...”
Page was further remanded in custody until December 6 for sentence.