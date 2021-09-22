Improvements approved for Hartlepool Golf Club - new car park and flooding measures included

Hartlepool Borough Council Planning Committee this week considered retrospective proposals submitted to them to carry out maintenance works at the golf club in Speeding Drive.

Submitted by Peter Burnip, the plans included work to the overflow car park, involving replacing the grass surface with porous hardstanding.

They also featured the blocking up of a ditch and culvert located to the east of the first hole of the golf course, and subsequent realignment works to improve drainage at the site.

Plans have been approved at Hartlepool Golf Club

The work has already taken place, meaning the application had to be retrospective, and at the meeting Mr Burnip apologised for the “genuine oversight” of not seeking permission first.

Councillors on Wednesday, September 22, unanimously approved the proposals, following an explanation by Mr Burnip of the reasons for the work.

He said: “It was to improve the drainage on the course and basically to provide a more usable surface for what had always been an overflow car park.

“The overflow area, which was grassed at the time, when actually people used it, it became very, very wet and then people would say can we not do something about that area.

“Over the last basically three years we have had serious problems with flooding on the golf course, immediately in front of the first tee, on the practice ground, so basically the water wasn’t getting away.”

“Members themselves were concerned about the amount of flooding that we were experiencing on the course.”

The work was carried out in January, when the course was closed due to Covid-19, and came following an extensive survey, he added.

Ahead of the meeting council planning officers had recommended councillors approve the proposals, which came before committee due to three objections being submitted.

These raised concerns including the plans being retrospective, the potential impacts the drainage works could have on nearby properties, along with suggestions other improvements at the golf club were more necessary.

However, Cllr Moss Boddy said he had “no hesitation” in supporting the officer’s recommendation to approve the plans.

He said: “I can only see that this is a benefit for that area, but also I would suspect for the wider drainage of the area.”