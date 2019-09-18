Hartlepool Town Hall

Regeneration bosses have pledged to tackle a shortfall in income from the Town Hall Theatre and Borough Hall in Hartlepool, saying they would be looking at ways to increase the usage and revenue of the facilities.

Andrew Carter, council assistant director for economic growth and regeneration, said both assets need to improve, although the Borough Hall faces bigger problems.

He said: “It’s spread over both the assets, what I’d say is the biggest culprit, if you want to put it that way, would be the Borough Hall, because of the nature of the building it costs a lot more to run and the Town Hall Theatre is a bit more discreet.

The Borough Hall, Hartlepool

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But it is both assets that are not meeting the income targets and we’re looking at strategies in order to bring them back into line.”

He added they had met with ‘numerous interested parties’ with regards to franchising the Borough Hall but it had not resulted in concrete interest to date, and he would update councillors in the future.

The issue was raised at the Hartlepool Borough Council Regeneration Services Committee, which heard was told the current budget for the department for 2019/20 is showing a £125,000 overspend.

Of the £125,000 regeneration overspend, £75,000 relates to the forecast shortfall in income at the Town Hall Theatre and Borough Hall, while £50,000 is due to “adverse variance” relating to income from strategic asset management.

In total the council as a whole is currently anticipating an overspend of £850,000 for 2019/20 which is mainly ‘owing to an increase in looked after children numbers and costs’.

A strategy to resolve the funding pressures is being developed and will be reported to Finance and Policy Committee later this month.

Council bosses have said the strategy will avoid a call on the unearmarked general fund reserve and will also avoid in-year budget cuts for 2019/20.