LIVE: Hartlepool council elections 2022 - results, reaction and updates

We’ll be keeping you up to date throughout the night as the results come in.
LIVE: Hartlepool council elections 2022
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 12:50
- Voting is underway in the local elections 2022
- Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm
- The count will start from 10pm
- A total of 41 candidates standing for the 13 seats up for election.
Key battlegrounds
Wards to watch
De Bruce - deputy group leader Councillor Jonathan Brash is defending his seat against Conservative James Brewer.
Headland and Harbour - Council leader Shane Moore, of the Independent Union, is up for re-election, facing competition from Labour and Conversative candidates.
Fens and Greatham - Labour’s Jennifer Elliott is also hoping to hold her seat in an election rematch against Bob Buchan, now representing the Conservatives, after the result between the two last year was subject to a High Court challenge.
Polling stations close at 10pm
Voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots at polling stations. Many have already voted in advance by post.