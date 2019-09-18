The building in York Road

Plans have been approved for a new cafe at a vacant town centre site which was previously used as offices.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year to convert 92 York Road into a cafe, with it previously being registered for use as offices.

Plans from Mr Amro Fathy Galal stated the cafe would create up to seven full-time jobs and be open 8am until 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.

Council planning officers have now confirmed the plans have been given the go-ahead, stating the cafe is ‘unlikely to have any unacceptable impact on the area’.

A statement submitted by planning agent 3B Evolution stated the proposals would benefit the town.

It said: “There are a number of economic benefits associated with the proposed development as it will utilise an existing vacant unit along a key arterial route within Hartlepool Town Centre therefore improving the street scene in this location and supporting the economic growth of this area.

“Moreover, the proposed development will create between 5 and 7 full time jobs, helping to create employment and training opportunities in key central location within Hartlepool.

“The site is located within the town centre area of Hartlepool, therefore, it highly accessible for potential customers and future employees of the business.

“Moreover, the proposed development will help to diversify the existing offer in this part of the town and provide a key facility for those who live and work in close proximity to the site.”

The development will include a seating area to the front of the cafe, service counter, food preparation area, staff room, disabled toilet, store area and a yard to the rear of the building.

A report from council planning officer Jane Tindall confirms the plans have been given the go-ahead by the planning department.

She said: “Whilst the proposed use would not be a retail use, in considering the unit’s vacancy, size, location and the character of the area, it would not be detrimental to the vitality of the town centre .

“Planning Policy are satisfied that the cafe would be unlikely to give rise to any unacceptable impacts upon character, appearance, function and amenity.

“The principle of the development is therefore considered to be acceptable.”

One objection had been submitted to the plans raising concerns there were ‘four to five’ takeaways on York Road and a new cafe would impact business.