New play park among improvement plans for Dalton Piercy village green
Plans have been lodged for improvements to be made to the village green in Dalton Piercy, including new play equipment and seating.
The proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by Dalton Piercy Parish Council to improve the village green area.
They are looking to erect a village notice board, three benches, two picnic tables and a children’s play area enclosed with low level security fencing.
The plans are also applying for retrospective permission for five parking bays located in front of North View in the village, on land which used to be a grass verge.
A planning statement, submitted by Hedley Planning Services on behalf of Dalton Piercy Parish Council, states the plans would benefit the village and its residents.
It said: “The proposed improvements relate to the village green area which runs through the centre of Dalton Piercy Village.
“The proposed development for the site includes improvements to the village green which would provide significant community benefits to the local residents of Dalton Piercy.
“The improvements include a children’s play area, picnic tables and benches which would provide usable community facilities of greater benefit to local residents.”
In regards to the planning request to keep the five parking spaces on the former grass verge off North View, the plans state it would help resolve parking issues.
It said: “There is an identified need for additional parking provision greater than the need for this small section of amenity space.
“The loss of approximately 0.02 acres of the green to accommodate additional car parking will not have any significant impact on the function of the village green space overall being only a less than one percent reduction in the overall amount.
“The proposed parking bays to the front of North View will provide important parking provision and will help to regularise parking situation at the front of North View. “
The planning statement also claims both elements of the development are in accordance with policies in the Hartlepool Local Plan and Rural Neighbourhood Plan.
A decision is due to be made on the proposals by the council planning department by the end of this month.