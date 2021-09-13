Earlier in August 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for a property at 61 Ocean Road.

The building, which is classed as a bed and breakfast use, is surrounded by a mixture of residential properties and commercial uses – from hotels and guest houses to cafes, restaurants and hot food takeaways.

Following consultation, the borough council’s planning department approved the residential conversion on Friday, September 10.

61 Ocean Road, South Shields

The decision means the bed and breakfast will revert back to a ‘dwelling house’ once again.

A council decision report noted the property’s location within the “designated Guest and Boarding House Policy Area of the South Shields Town Centre and Waterfront Area Action Plan.”

One policy in the plan aims to “control the further creation of guest houses and similar low-lost hotel accommodation” within the Lawe Top area to help “minimise any potentially adverse impacts” on neighbours.

The council planning report notes that the planning application for 61 Ocean Road would reduce the “potential adverse impact on amenity” in this context.

Planners added that the Ocean Road development would also result in the creation of a new dwelling within South Shields town centre and meet “an identified housing need.”

The planning decision report goes on to say: “As highlighted, as well as residential dwellings, there is a mixture of commercial uses within the surroundings of the application site.

“The adjoining property of 63 Ocean Road is occupied by Beach Haven Guest House, while the neighbouring property of 59 Ocean Road appears to be a residential dwelling.

“It is not considered that the proposed residential use would result in material harm to the amenity of surrounding properties through an unacceptable increase in noise or disturbance.

“This is having regard to the range of uses within the immediate area, as well as the current use of the property as a bed and breakfast; and the potential level of activity at the site in connection with this.”

The planning decision follows a similar application to convert a B&B back into a home at 109 Ocean Road, which was approved earlier his year.

Under planning conditions, the change of use for 61 Ocean Road must commence on site within the next three years.

For more information on the planning application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0748/21/FUL