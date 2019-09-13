Plans for new beauty salon in former Hartlepool church - with opportunities for trainees

What St Mark\'s Church in Clavering Road, Hartlepool used to look like. Pic via Google.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council Planning Committee to open St Mark’s Church in Clavering Road as a salon and training centre.

The plans, submitted by April Wood, state the centre would focus on make-up, hair and beauty and would create five full-time and four part-time jobs.

Documents submitted to the council explain how the business would help students as well as providing a day-to-day service.

They say: “The salon will be open and run Monday-Saturday normal hours.

“The training centre will open after hours, Sundays and sometimes during the week for 2-3 students.

“The staff in the salon will be self-employed and pay a weekly rate to rent the service.

“The salon will have three hairdressing stations and three make-up stations and a couple of beauty rooms.”

The plans also include a photography room which the students can use during opening hours.

According to planning documents the site has been vacant since November 2018 and was last used as a community centre and church.

The salon would be open from 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and 9am until 1pm on Sundays, while the training centre would be used 6pm-9pm Thursdays and Sundays 9am-1pm.

Two objections have to date been submitted to the council against the plans from residents living nearby over traffic and parking concerns.

One resident said: “Our objection is traffic. We live in a cul-de-sac one way in, one way out. Too much parking and emergency vehicles won’t get through.

“Also getting the bins emptied will be a problem.”

Another resident, Diane Day, said: “We had problems with people parking and obstructing our ability to leave and return to our homes when the property was being developed.

“I have concerns that this will continue even more so when the salon actually opens.”

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the council planning department by the end of October.