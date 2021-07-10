Plans to light Hartlepool beacons as part of 'celebration of life' for Covid victims

A motion went before Hartlepool Council on Thursday evening proposing they write to the Crown to ask for permission to use Hartlepool’s two brazier beacons to carry out a Covid-19 tribute.

Put forward by independent councillor Paddy Brown, and signed by coalition colleagues, the motion looked to see the First World War beacons at the Headland and Seaton Carew used to organise a “celebration of life” on each of the Solstice days in the year.

This means the beacons would be lit on June 21 and December 21, subject to funding being identified, to allow communities to “come together to pay respects and reflect on the lives of those they have lost.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool's Headland beacon lit up during a 2018 event to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The motion was unanimously backed by all councillors.

Cllr Brown, posting on social media after the meeting, said the motion came after a close friend of his lost his father due to Covid earlier this year.

Cllr Brown said: “He suggested that our council ignite the beacons to commemorate the loss and sacrifice made during the pandemic and to offer people a well deserved moment of contemplation after this dreadful period is over.

“It is fitting that as restrictions are eased for what we hope will be the final time required, our council not only passed this motion unanimously, but passed every motion of the meeting unanimously, sharing personal and very moving stories of how they and their loved ones have been affected by Covid.

Hartlepool councillor Paddy Brown.

“We are stronger together. As a council and as a town.”

Labour’s Cllr Pamela Hargreaves congratulated councillors on the “very well thought” motion and added she hoped funding being identified would not be an issue.

Cllr Shane Moore, Independent Union council leader, also said: “Although what we propose tonight is a lovely tribute, and it would potentially be a temporary thing, there are considerations for there to be a more permanent celebration as well, as a way of reflecting on what’s happened over the past 12 or so months”