Plans to replace derelict Hartlepool hotel with housing set to be approved

Proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department earlier this year stated all of the homes will be affordable rent housing units, owned and managed by the local authority.

They would be located across three sites, a current council depot in Lynn Street, a former Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre in Whitby Street, and the derelict Market Hotel.

Submitted by council officer Amy Waller, plans state the development involves demolishing the existing buildings at the sites, including the Grade II listed hotel.

The former Market Hotel, in Lynn Street, is to be transformed into housing.

The council planning committee will be asked to make a decision on the proposals on Wednesday, November 17, and officers are recommending the development is approved.

This comes despite four letters of objections being submitted from residents, raising concerns such as a loss in privacy for existing homes, especially around the Market Hotel site, and potential anti-social behaviour.

Objectors also claimed the development would be “overbearing” and “out of keeping” with the area.

Yet a report from council senior planning officer Ryan Cowley concludes the proposals are in line with material planning considerations and Hartlepool’s Local Plan.

The Market Hotel, in Lynn Street, in its former glory. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

It states: “The council’s planning policy section has confirmed that the principle of residential development is acceptable in this location

“It is considered that the proposed housing mix and affordable housing provision is acceptable. “

The development would include 34 detached, semi-detached and terraced two-storey dwellings and bungalows on the site of the Lynn Street council depot.

It would also feature five terraced three-storey townhouses at the Market Hotel site and nine detached, semi-detached and terraced two-storey homes at the former Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

A design and access statement in support of the development states the proposals for the two, three and four bed homes are part of the council’s “wider strategy to offer high quality housing stock to local residents”.

A planning statement adds: “The ambition and vision is to create a high quality residential scheme providing quality housing in an attractive setting which responds to the site.