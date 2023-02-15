£25m scheme to transform 'absolutely shocking' derelict Hartlepool club area is approved

Last year Hartlepool based private developers Advanced RS Developments submitted proposals for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”.

The Orchard Court development, off Raby Road, will see the demolition of both the Willows building, previously the registry office and a drug support centre, and the former Engineers Social Club.

The proposals went before Hartlepool Borough Council’s February planning committee meeting where councillors unanimously approved the development in line with officer recommendations.

A view of how the £25m scheme would look from Raby Road.

Speaking at the meeting after the plans were approved, John Wood, from Advanced RS Developments, thanked councillors for their decision.

He said: “The Engineers Club is an absolute disgrace, it’s absolutely shocking.

“However I think once we get this development it’s not only the Engineers Club and the Willows but it’s all of Raby Road as well. It’s going to improve the town centre.

“We will make sure we do you proud.”

A view of how the scheme would look off Raby Road.

Planning consultant Rod Hepplewhite said the proposed development will “regenerate the decaying brownfield site” and “rejuvenate the surrounding area”.

He added: “Not only will the redevelopment of the site benefit the wider town centre, it will also benefit Hartlepool as a whole.”

Councillor Mike Young, the deputy council leader, said the proposal is exactly what the council is looking for in terms of regeneration.

Rob Collier, of Advanced RS Developments, outside the former Engineers Club following a fire in 2020.

He said: “This kind of development is definitely in keeping with how we are imagining the connectivity and the flow of the town centre along with things like the Town Deal.”

The approval is subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing more than £30,000 in planning contributions from the developer, which includes funds to provide new trees off-site.

The meeting heard the applicant is happy to comply with the conditions, which also include maintenance and long term management of on-site landscaping and open space.

