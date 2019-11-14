Part of Oxford Road, which is in line for a face lift

Hartlepool Borough Council will look at improved lighting, CCTV, additional street cleansing and regular enforcement to try and improve the quality of life for residents in the area.

Any longer term regeneration of the area, such as refurbishment, conversion and demolition of certain properties, would rely on if any funding for future work became available.

The Regeneration Service Committee heard an action plan will now be drawn up looking at potential improvements in the Oxford Road area following a study into the site.

Councillors backed a satellite office being set up in the area to help the council have a presence and get control of the area as part of the plans.

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “There is one property in Jackson Street and I would like to recommend we have a satellite community safety office and utilise that property in Jackson Street and then we can deliver everything from there.

“There can be a drop in for residents, they can do referrals and we can advertise that.

“We can have a look at how we can progress utilising the empty property so at least residents have somewhere to go and report information and we can have a presence.”

As part of the study a community consultation took place in March which highlighted three priorities: crime, antisocial behaviour and vacant properties.

Coun Akers-Belcher, chair of the committee, added work to improve the area for residents will start imminently.

He said: “We’re going to set up a working group now, that’s going to look at what can we implement now.

“Part of the action plan needs to be that we are in control of the area. The action plan has to involve a review of the empty homes strategy.

“Also one of the longer term issues is how we are going to revitalise the area.”

Andrew Carter, council assistant director economic growth and regeneration, said action must be taken.

He said: “What is clear from the report is that some intervention is needed and the ‘do nothing’ approach will only contribute to the further decline of the area.”