'Significantly damaged' former Hartlepool hotel and nightclub to be repaired

Proposals have been passed by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for listed building consent to carry out re-roofing, chimney, drainage and structural repairs at the Church Street site.

The historic building, last known as Shades Hotel, has fallen into disrepair over the last decade.

Submitted by Steven Wilkie, an officer at the council, he said plans include “essential repairs” to the building ahead of it hopefully being brought back into use in the future.

The former Shades bar, in Church Street, Hartlepool, which has been closed for some time.

A report from Laura Alderson, council senior planning officer, confirmed proposals have been approved, which should benefit the Grade II-Listed building.

She said: “The building has been vacant for a significant period and in its current condition poses the risk of significant further deterioration and even potential loss.

“The proposed works will prevent further decay of the building, ensuring it is watertight and secure until such time as an appropriate future use of the building can be established.

“It is considered the works are not only necessary but will conserve the listed building itself but also prevent further loss of character to the wider [Church Street] conservation area.”

A heritage statement from surveyors RNJ Partnership on behalf of the council states the repairs will “retain and enhance the building’s original architectural details”, as well as preventing further deterioration and removing “inappropriate materials”.

It comes as the building has been “significantly damaged” by rainwater, according to planning documents.

The former Shades Hotel is identified on Historic England’s “at risk” register, and plans have previously been developed which involve creating a new commercial use within the building.

The works come after in October council chiefs approved using part of £1million Government grant funding allocated to Hartlepool to carry out work at the site.

The grant was accelerated funding from the Government’s £3.6billion Towns Fund for ‘shovel-ready’ projects which can help ‘unleash the economic success of towns and high streets’.

In October, councillors also heard a separate bid for funding from the National Lottery Heritage Enterprise Fund was on hold because of the pandemic.

The building was previously used as a public house and nightclub but has remained unused for many years.

It was originally constructed in 1868 and extensively altered internally and externally in 1900.

