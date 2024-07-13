The latest on plans to transfer ownership of Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre and former magistrates' court
It was confirmed last year that Hartlepool Borough Council-owned sites including Mill House Leisure Centre, the Civic Centre and the former magistrates’ court buildings were proposed to be passed over to the new Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC).
Other assets proposed to be transferred are Aneurin Bevan House, in Avenue Road, and Hartlepool Indoor Bowls Club, both owned by the council, as well as Oakesway Industrial Estate, owned by Homes England.
The latest meeting of the development corporation board that the Government had agreed to the transfer earlier this year following a consultation.
But legal arrangements still need to be finalised for the transfer to enable it to take effect, with the process delayed following the announcement of the General Election, as Secretary of State sign off is again required.
Julie Gilhespie, group chief executive at Tees Valley Combined Authority, acknowledged the new government ministers will have “a lot of things on their desk that take priority”.
However, “the hope” is that the transfers could be completed before the next HDC meeting in September.
She added the assets which are being transferred to the HDC are sites they “expect to develop” but stressed a number of protections will be in place for the current site owners.
Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor and HDC chair, said the transfer will help ensure they can “move at pace to redevelop the town” and also “make sure that the council has its protections and safeguards in place”.
