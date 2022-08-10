Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at Wallis & Co, located at Hartlepool Marina, submitted a ‘temporary event notice’ to sell alcohol from a cocktail van outside the venue, and also play recorded music via a DJ, on Saturday, August 13.

The document states the activities would take place between noon and 6pm at the front of their Navigation Point base.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Environmental Health Department objected to the notice, raising concerns over potential “public nuisance” caused by the playing of music.

Wallis and Co at Hartlepool Marina

The case was heard by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, August 10, where councillors, after a period of deliberation in private, decided the event would be allowed to go ahead.

Jonathan Wallis, owner at Wallis & Co, speaking at the meeting, said businesses on the marina need all the support they can get, including from the council.

He said: “The volume in my opinion isn’t ridiculous, we’re not talking about a sound system that you have at a full blown concert.

“It’s a bit of background music, I’m trying to do something different, create an atmosphere in a business which is tough.

“What we do should benefit other businesses if it’s dragging footfall down to the marina, and I think we need the council’s help more often in all fairness to help generate more footfall to the marina.”

He added his research found the “ambient volume” on the marina is 68 decibels outside, with the cocktail van being 77 decibels at full volume standing five metres away.

He noted this decreases to 74 decibels at 10metres and to 68 decibels at 15metres.

Zoe Craig, environmental health manager at the council, said the objection comes following a “history of noise complaints in regards to Navigation Point”, with three surrounding Wallis & Co over the past 12-18 months.

The most recent case was in March where concerns were raised over the bass and volume of music playing, which Mr Wallis addressed.

Ms Craig said: “We do want businesses to do well, but because of the history of noise complaints along there I have to take into consideration the residents.

“To control music outside is extremely, extremely hard, and as the day goes on people get louder, people are enjoying themselves outside, and that affects the neighbours above.

“If we allow one, more want to do that, so then how do we control it?”