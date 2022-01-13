'We have all been played for fools' says Labour MP about Boris Johnson 'booze' event

Mr Johnson said, with hindsight, he should have sent everybody back inside and asked to be judged by an ongoing official investigation.

But Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham, whose constituency covers Billingham, has now said: “Like many MPs across the country I’ve received emails and messages from constituents detailing how they said goodbye to loved ones under tragic circumstances – often through iPads – and unable to hug family members at funerals.

“The Prime Minister admits that he joined large groups of people with drinks and snacks, at a time when socialising was severely restricted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billingham and Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham.

“Instead of putting a stop to the illegal party, he appeared to just join in. It is laughable that the Prime Minister seems to suggest he had no idea he was at a party.

“We have all been played for fools, abiding by the rules while Number 10 partied.

“Rules were broken and the buck stops with the Prime Minister. He should do the right thing for once, and resign.”

Mr Johnson told the Commons he believed implicitly the drinks were a “work event”.