Empty Hartlepool house could get ‘new lease of life’ to become multi-occupancy home

Plans have been submitted for a new eight-bedroomed house of multiple occupation in Hartlepool which the applicant says will ‘enhance the area’.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert a property in Park Road into an eight bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

If plans are approved, the applicant estimates up to 40 jobs could be created to refurbish the property.

The proposals are to change the property from a former three storey residential house into HMO accommodation complete with the necessary communal kitchen, dining and bathroom areas.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into seperate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

A design and access statement by ASP Associates on behalf of applicant Saeed Khalid states the plan would benefit the area as well as bringing in employment.

It said: “Local residents seem to be keen on having this property as a neighbour and should harmonise generally with the residential units.

“It is our intention to employ local labour for this project from within the Hartlepool area and should the project be successful with the planning it is anticipated that a total of up to 40 jobs could be created during the refurbishment of the property.

“This property has fallen slightly in a state of disrepair, but our proposals would be a new lease of life for the property providing a worthwhile facility and protect the valuable amenities of the area.

“It is our opinion that the development will provide a good quality HMO residential accommodation linked to all amenity areas.

“This would be an enhancement in the area in general and could not be termed as detrimental in any respect.”

The property is currently empty after being used as a residential unit and the applicant said it was found it was too large for one family.

The HMO would feature two rooms on the ground floor along with a small lounge and dining area and kitchen.

On the first floor there would be four more bedrooms, one featuring and en-suite, and a main bathroom, with two more rooms being on the second floor.

There will also be room at the rear of the property for cycle storage.

A decision is due to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service