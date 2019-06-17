A county councillor will swap politics for pedals when he takes on a ‘five nations’ charity cycling challenge.

Coun Peter Brooks is preparing to set off on the ride which will take him from County Durham to Stranraer, in Scotland; across the Irish Sea to Belfast, in Northern Ireland; down to Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland; and then crossing to Holyhead, in Wales; before heading back to Durham via Liverpool.

And all funds raised from the journey, which is expected to be slightly under 500 miles, will be donated to Age UK, the nominated charity of fellow councillor Katie Corrigan, who became the youngest Mayor of Durham in June 2019 aged 27.

“It will be quite challenging, in that it’s long distance,” said Coun Brookes, who will be joined by two other riders, “but we’ve started to get used to endurance cycling, but it will still be tough.

“It’s going to mean some very long days, but we’ve done a training ride up to the Scottish border and back, about 167 miles, so we know we can do it.

“It’s all for a good cause and that’s why we’re doing it.”

Coun Brookes represents the Trimdon and Thornley ward of Durham County Council.

Last year he completed a similar cycling challenge, pedalling from Killhope, the westernmost point of County Durham, to Belleek, in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, the most westerly town in the UK, in aid of the Royal British Legion, the nominated charity of previous Mayor of Durham John Lethbridge.

According to Coun Brookes, in seven years of fundraising rides he has collected about £20,000.

To donate visit:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PeterBrookes6&pageUrl=1