Green light for plans to convert former care home into flats

A former care home, where a pensioner died after falling from her bedroom window, is to be converted into flats afer planners gave the project the green light.

Plans were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to convert the former Parkview Residential Home in Station Lane into 14 self-contained flats.

Norah Elliott, 90, died after climbing out her bedroom window and falling from the conservatory below at the Parkview home in Seaton Carew in October 2012.

It was subsequently closed in January 2016 after the Care Quality Commission ruled the home was ‘unsafe and inadequate’ and the owner Matt Matharu had his registration canceled.

Matharu was also jailed for eight months after he was was found guilty of two health and safety offences.

The building - built in the early 1900s - is now set for new life as flats after plans from Borthwick Property were approved by the council planning department.

A report from senior planning officer Jane Tindall said: “The property has been vacant for some time and is in a state of disrepair. The proposal will bring a disused building back in to use and have a positive impact uponthe area.”

The site will include four one bed and 10 two bed flats and there will be 14 parking spaces.

Each flat will have an open plan dining room, lounge, kitchen and bedrooms, with some containing ensuites.

The plans also include permission to erect a two storey extensions to the side and rear and a single storey glazed walkway to the side.

A design and access statement on behalf of Borthwick Property said the move would be good for the area.

It said: “Due to the fact that this building was originally a two storey house with roof space, converting it back to a residential property shouldn’t affect the surrounding area.”

Two objections were received to the plans including one from the neighbouring Seaton Carew Social Club which raised concerns the new development could lead to complaints over late night live entertainment.

The council’s public protection team were consulted on the issue and raised no objections to the proposal.

Concerns were also raised around parking and a potential overflow on the northern side of Station Lane.

However the applicant has agreed to fund highway parking restrictions to prevent overflow parking impeding traffic and cycle paths.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service