Hartlepool and Easington politicians tell government where NHS can do better

MPs for Hartlepool and East Durham urged the government to do more to support the NHS including improving access to GPs and extra cash for cancer care.

Labour politicians Mike Hill for Hartlepool and Easington’s Graeme Morris both spoke during a general debate in the House of Commons on the government’s 10-year plan for the NHS.

Easington MP Graeme Morris

Stephen Hammond, Minister of State (Department of Health and Social Care), said that by 2023-24 the NHS budget will increase by £33.9billion in cash terms, meaning in five years’ time its total budget will be £148.5billion.

Mr Hill said making it easier for patients to see a doctor was ‘vital’ and told how one man in the town waited outside his local GP’s for an emergency appointment for his wife for two hours only to be told there were none available that day.

Mr Hill said: “That is not an uncommon occurrence in Hartlepool, where it is becoming increasingly difficult to access a GP.

“The Government are calling for a major expansion of primary care and community services, saying that that is central to reducing the burden on hospitals and that they intend to introduce new 24/7 rapid response teams.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill. Picture by FRANK REID

“Although we are making great strides in Hartlepool in tackling community and primary care needs, with ambitious projects such as creating a centre of excellence in the pipeline, improving access to GPs is vital.”

Mr Hill welcomed the pledges in the plan to improve cancer care and diagnosis, and a greater focus on childbirth. But he said more work was needed around mental health, including the creation of local walk-in centres for people in crisis, and the need for quicker waiting times for assessment and treatment of children.

Mr Morris, who has fought cancer himself, said a £130million investment in radiotherapy machines in certain hospitals simply recycled previous announcements saying “so this is not a comprehensive 10-year plan for radiotherapy”.

He said far more was needed over the next 10 years and referred to how almost half of people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

“These stark facts will, I hope, remind the Government of just how important it is that we invest in modern and accessible cancer diagnosis and treatments,” he said.

Mr Hammond said the NHS was the Government’s top funding priority.

He added: “Through the long-term plan, we will ensure that the NHS continues to strive to be a world leader.

“It will continue to push the boundaries between health and social care, and between prevention and cure.”