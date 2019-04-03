Hartlepool Borough Council 2019 election candidate list revealed

Nominations have now closed for candidates wanting to become the borough’s next councillors.

Hartlepool Borough Council has now released the list of who will be standing for nomination at the polls next month.

Current councillors Allan Barclay and Sandra Belcher, who recently resigned from the Labour Party, are standing in the wards they currently serve under the ‘Socialist Labour Party’.

Here is a full list of people standing for election in the 11 Hartlepool wards which will be contested on May 2, with one candidate elected per ward.

Burn Valley

Ged Hall, Independent

Ann Johnson, Labour Party

De Bruce

Rob Cook, Labour Party

Karen Louise King, The For Britain Movement

Dave Nicholson, Local Conservatives

Fens & Rossmere

Peter Joyce, Independent Union

Jim Lindridge, Labour Party

Howard Davies Smith, Independent

Foggy Furze

Lee Peter Cartwright, Veterans’ and People’s Party

Kevin Cranney, Labour Party

Joe Larkin, Independent

Den Loynes, Local Conservatives

Michael James Brackstone Ritchie, Green Party

Connor Stallard, Independent

Andrew Wildberg, Independent

Hart

James Brewer, Independent Union

Aileen Kendon, Labour Party

Headland & Harbour

Ian Cawley, Labour Party

Tommy Dudley, Independent

Ian Griffiths, Democrats and Veterans Party

Barbara Ward, Independent Union

Jesmond

Sandra Belcher, Socialist Labour PArty

Andrew Goy, UKIP

Richard Arthur Jackson, Independent

Linda Parker, Independent Union

Amy Prince, Labour Party

Manor House

Allan Barclay, Socialist Labour Party

Andy Loynes, Local Conservatives

David Mincher, UKIP

Ron Watts, Labour Party

Rural West

Katherine Cook, Labour Party

Nikki Fothergill, Liberal Democrat

Christopher Keith Sayer, Independent

Cameron Stokell, Local Conservatives

Seaton

Julie Clayton, Labour Party

Graham Lloyd Harrison, UKIP

Veronica Nicholson, Local Conservatives

Leisa Claire Smith, Independent

Victoria

Andy Hagon, Liberal Democrat

Helen Howson, Labour Party

Richard Hughes, Independent

Trevor Rogan, Independent Union

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service