Hartlepool Borough Council 2019 election candidate list revealed

Nominations have now closed for candidates wanting to become the borough’s next councillors.
Hartlepool Borough Council has now released the list of who will be standing for nomination at the polls next month.
Current councillors Allan Barclay and Sandra Belcher, who recently resigned from the Labour Party, are standing in the wards they currently serve under the ‘Socialist Labour Party’.
Here is a full list of people standing for election in the 11 Hartlepool wards which will be contested on May 2, with one candidate elected per ward.
Burn Valley
Ged Hall, Independent
Ann Johnson, Labour Party
De Bruce
Rob Cook, Labour Party
Karen Louise King, The For Britain Movement
Dave Nicholson, Local Conservatives
Fens & Rossmere
Peter Joyce, Independent Union
Jim Lindridge, Labour Party
Howard Davies Smith, Independent
Foggy Furze
Lee Peter Cartwright, Veterans’ and People’s Party
Kevin Cranney, Labour Party
Joe Larkin, Independent
Den Loynes, Local Conservatives
Michael James Brackstone Ritchie, Green Party
Connor Stallard, Independent
Andrew Wildberg, Independent
Hart
James Brewer, Independent Union
Aileen Kendon, Labour Party
Headland & Harbour
Ian Cawley, Labour Party
Tommy Dudley, Independent
Ian Griffiths, Democrats and Veterans Party
Barbara Ward, Independent Union
Jesmond
Sandra Belcher, Socialist Labour PArty
Andrew Goy, UKIP
Richard Arthur Jackson, Independent
Linda Parker, Independent Union
Amy Prince, Labour Party
Manor House
Allan Barclay, Socialist Labour Party
Andy Loynes, Local Conservatives
David Mincher, UKIP
Ron Watts, Labour Party
Rural West
Katherine Cook, Labour Party
Nikki Fothergill, Liberal Democrat
Christopher Keith Sayer, Independent
Cameron Stokell, Local Conservatives
Seaton
Julie Clayton, Labour Party
Graham Lloyd Harrison, UKIP
Veronica Nicholson, Local Conservatives
Leisa Claire Smith, Independent
Victoria
Andy Hagon, Liberal Democrat
Helen Howson, Labour Party
Richard Hughes, Independent
Trevor Rogan, Independent Union
Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service